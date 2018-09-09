× Memphis Rally Ends OKC Dodgers Season

The Memphis Redbirds scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to come from behind and beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-3 in Game 4 of the Pacific Coast League American Conference Championship Series to take the series three games to one.

The Dodgers had taken a 3-1 lead in the top of the 10th inning on a 2-run home run by Henry Ramos.

Memphis responded with the 3-run bottom of the 10th, with pitcher Giovanny Gallegos lining a single to score the winning run.

The Dodgers needed to win Game 4 to force the decisive Game 5 immediately afterwards.