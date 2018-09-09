“My apartment is uninhabitable,” Family upset over sewage problem at NW Oklahoma City apartment complex 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A family at the Lakewood Estates apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City says they're living in a smelly situation.

Ashley Howard tells News 4 for months, leaky sewage has been coming into her apartment and now she wants out of her lease.

“I understand they're busy, but this is a big deal to have sewage across your apartment,” said Howard.

She says the situation has been a nightmare.

“In this past incident, we have had sewage coming out of the toilet and out of the wall for six days. They've been trying to repair it multiple times, the maintenance staff works very hard but they're very limited,” Howard said.

Howard and her family have lived in the apartment since May and pay $950 for a three bedroom.

She said it was just a few weeks in before she noticed the smell, the leaks and the sewage pouring from her walls.

“The management is always passing the buck, it's always somebody else's problem. My apartment is uninhabitable now. There's sewage across the floor, there's sewage inside the walls, there's mold growing everywhere,” she said.

Howard is undergoing testing for breast cancer and says she has a seizure disorder. She says the condition of her apartment isn't good for her health.

Maintenance crews wouldn't allow News 4 onto the property despite Howard inviting us in, so we asked to speak to management.

A maintenance worker told us, “the problem is fixed, that's it, that's all you need to know.”

Crews were fixing Howard’s apartment, but she says the problem is far from fixed.

“I just want my money back. I want to be able to move out and get the money that we paid into it,” said Howard.

She said she is still trying to get out of her lease and advises other renters to always read the reviews.