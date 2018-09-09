Oklahoma City tattoo shop donating 25% of every semicolon tattoo proceeds to suicide awareness foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY – A tattoo shop in Oklahoma City says they will donate part of the proceeds they make from those who get a semicolon tattoo to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

SB Body Arts in northwest Oklahoma City will be doing semicolon tattoos on a walk-in basis all week.

25% of their proceeds from every semicolon tattoo will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Semicolon tattoos are $80, and signifies when “an author could’ve chosen to end their life sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life.”

SB Body Arts is located at 6717 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255). You can speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.

National Suicide Prevention Week is held this year from September 9 through September 15.