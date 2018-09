OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is injured after a train hit a truck in south Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the area near S.E. 29th St. and Shields Sunday around 8:40 a.m.

Officials tell News 4 there were up to 60 passengers on the train. It is unknown if anyone on the train is injured.

The person who was injured was in the truck, officials say.

The BNSF will investigate the incident.

Authorities have not released any other details.