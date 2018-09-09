× OU Running Back Rodney Anderson Out for Season

Oklahoma’s football program announced Sunday evening running back Rodney Anderson will miss the rest of the season with an injury to his right knee he suffered in Saturday’s game against UCLA.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement in a news release, saying, “We’re heartbroken for him. He’s overcome so much in his career, and if anybody can do it again it’s Rodney.

“He’s played a lot of great football and has a lot more ahead of him. He’s just a tremendous person and player and we’ll miss him on the field. But we know he’ll be with us every step of the way as a team captain, and that other players will step up in his place.”

This is Anderson’s third season-ending injury in four years at OU.

In 2015 he suffered a leg injury at Tennessee early in the season and missed the rest of the year.

In 2016 a neck injury sustained in preseason practice kept him out for the entire season.

Anderson led OU in rushing last season with 1,161 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.\

He added five more touchdowns on catches.