Police: Man loses foot after being hit by train near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man lost his foot in a train accident near downtown Oklahoma City Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area near S. Shields and Reno sometime before 3:00 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the man had been walking along the tracks, when the mechanical railroad switch activated, pinning his foot in the mechanism.

He was hit by an oncoming train and transported to a local hospital.

Police tell News 4 that he lost his foot, but is expected to survive.

The railway company is launching an investigation into the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.