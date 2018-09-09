× Sooners Top 5 in Both Polls, Cowboys Ranked in Both

The new college football polls were released Saturday and both our state’s Big 12 teams got a little boost from wins on Saturday.

Oklahoma moved up one spot in the Associated Press poll to 5th, while remaining 5th in the coaches poll.

Oklahoma State moved into the AP poll for the first time this season at #24, while the Cowboys moved up four spots in the coaches poll to #19.

Oklahoma opens Big 12 play at Iowa State this Saturday at 11:00 am, while Oklahoma State closes non-conference play by hosting 17th-ranked Boise State at 2:30 Saturday.