× ‘The Container Store’ to open soon for first time in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular store to help organize your home will open to the public next week!

Officials say ‘The Container Store’ will be 18,000-square-feet and will feature thousands of storage and organization products.

“Oklahomans have been traveling to our Dallas stores for years to accomplish their storage and organization projects,” said Levi Beroth, area director for The Container Store. “It is finally time to bring our unique solutions directly to them and our team of experts in Oklahoma City is excited to begin serving our customers and becoming an active part of the community.”

Customers will get their first look at the new store on Sept. 15 with its grand opening set for 10 a.m. Employees will award guests prizes every hour, including a $1,000 closet makeover.

Officials say 10 percent of all grand opening sales will be donated to the Oklahoma Zoological Society.

“ZOOfriends is both proud to partner with The Container Store for its grand opening in Oklahoma City and excited to officially welcome them to our great state,” said Tim Rasnic, Executive Director, ZOOfriends. “By partnering with ZOOfriends, the team at The Container Store is showing their commitment to our community. We hope area residents will join us for the grand opening weekend festivities and shop to support the Zoo and welcome The Container Store to our city.”

This will be the first Container Store for the state of Oklahoma. The store focuses on selling items to keep your home clean, organized and clutter-free.