Trial for El Reno woman accused of murdering toddler begins Monday

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – The trial for a woman accused of murdering a 23-month-old girl back in 2015 begins Monday.

Leslie Hendrix is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isabelle Little Axe.

In November 2015, authorities say the girl was rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive.

Hendrix was babysitting Isabelle and her brother, Gavin, the day the incident happened.

Isabelle’s mother, Dawn Little Axe, testified during a preliminary hearing that she dropped off her children with Hendrix the morning of November 18 before she went to work.

She says she received a text message around 11 a.m. from Hendrix sating “Call me, it’s an emergency.”

Doctors determined Isabelle had bleeding on her brain. The next day, she died from her injuries.

Hendrix allegedly told police that she put the child down to sleep, but then couldn’t wake her up.

According to an affidavit, Hendrix’s timeline of events was not consistent with the toddler’s injuries.

An autopsy revealed that the girl died from subdermal hematoma caused by blunt force trauma, according to the El Reno Tribune.

Hendrix could face up to life in prison if she is found guilty. Her trial starts Monday, September 10.