Southern white rhinoceros arrives at Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. – A male Southern white rhinoceros is the newest addition at the Tulsa Zoo.

Rudo arrived at the zoo last week and will spend his first few weeks in the barn at the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve.

He will eventually be introduced to Jeannie, the zoo’s 38-year-old female Southern white rhino.

Rudo was born on January 24, 2017, at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo to mother Kayla and father Tim.

His name means “love” in Shona, a language primarily spoken in Zimbabwe.

Eventually, Rudo and Jeannie will form a “crash,” a term used to describe a group of rhinos.

An estimated 20,000 white rhinos remain in the wild, but the populations of all five rhinoceros species continue to decline at an alarming rate due to poaching.