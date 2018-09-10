3-year-old hands trooper bag of marijuana during traffic stop

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. – A helpful 3-year-old surprised a couple of troopers during a traffic stop by handing over a bag of marijuana, according to the New York State Police.

Police pulled over Scott Hill, 26, and Megan Karl, 33, as they drove through New Scotland – about 10 miles south of Albany – on Thursday.

One of the troopers had noticed an ashtray with what appeared to be marijuana cigarettes in it and began speaking with Hill, the driver, according to a news release. The other trooper went to the back seat to check on the toddler who police said wasn’t properly restrained.

“The little girl reached under the front seat and retrieved a zippered pouch,” according to the release. “She opened it and held it up, so the trooper could see the contents.”

Inside the pouch was marijuana, a grinding device and a pipe, police said.

Thanks to the “startling discovery,” police arrested Hill and Karl on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Hill faces an additional count of unlawful possession of marijuana.

The 3-year-old girl is now in the care of her relatives. Police notified Albanay County Child Protective Services of the arrests.

Hill and Karl were arraigned in the New Scotland Town Court. Hill was released to the supervision of Albany County Probation, and Karl was released on her own recognizance.

They are scheduled to return to court at a future date.