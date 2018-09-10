74-year-old woman visiting family mauled by pack of dogs in Texas

LAMAR COUNTY, Tex. – A woman visiting family was attacked by a pack of dogs over the weekend in north Texas.

On Saturday before noon, 74-year-old Jackie Brooks, who was visiting her sister in Deport, Texas, went for a walk on County Road 16080 when a pack of five dogs approached and attacked her.

“Her sister went down and followed the ambulance,” said Brooks’ daughter-in-law Laurann McBride. “That’s where they found her in the ditch.”

McBride told KXII a passerby spotted Brooks in the ditch and stayed with her until emergency crews arrived.

Brooks was taken to a hospital in Paris, Texas, and then flown to another hospital in Plano, Texas.

“My initial reaction is the torture she went through,” McBride. “That she even survived.”

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office says Brooks suffered severe injuries with bites on her legs, back and chest.

The dogs, which belong to a resident near the area of the incident, are being quarantined at an animal shelter in Paris.

McBride says the dogs are Cambodian Razorbacks, however, the sheriff’s office has not confirmed that.

“We have no idea why they were loose. The sheriff told us the person couldn’t believe his dogs did it and was remorseful,” McBride said.

Brooks will undergo surgery while in Plano.

“She loves dogs and animals. She’s a very kind, giving person,” McBride said. “For this to happen to her is tragic, it’s unthinkable.”

It is not yet known if the owner of the dogs will face charges.