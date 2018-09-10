Cooking with Kyle: Cinnamon cranberry bread with orange glaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This easy recipe for cinnamon cranberry bread with an orange glaze is perfect for Fall!

It combines spectacular flavors and is quick and kid-friendly!

Bread:

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 egg

1/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cups milk

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup dried cranberries

3 tsp Cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a loaf pan with pan spray. In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Set aside. In a second bowl, whisk egg. Add melted butter and whisk. Add brown sugar and milk. Whisk until smooth. Fold in dry ingredient mixture until combined - do not overmix. Dough will be thick and sticky. Remove 1/2 C dough and place in dry ingredient bowl. Add 3 t Cinnamon and combine. To the other bowl of dough, fold in 1 t vanilla and 1/2 C dried cranberries. Alternately layer the two doughs in loaf pan, beginning with the cranberry/vanilla on bottom and ending with it on top. Drag a table knife throughout the dough to swirl. Place in oven for 60 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Allow to cool at least 30 minutes.

Optional Orange Glaze:

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together:

1-2 T fresh orange juice

1 t grated orange zest

1 C confectioners sugar