Cooking with Kyle: Cinnamon cranberry bread with orange glaze

This easy recipe for cinnamon cranberry bread with an orange glaze is perfect for Fall!
It combines spectacular flavors and is quick and kid-friendly!
Bread:
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 3/4 cups milk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 3 tsp Cinnamon
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Lightly spray a loaf pan with pan spray.
- In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Set aside.
- In a second bowl, whisk egg. Add melted butter and whisk. Add brown sugar and milk. Whisk until smooth. Fold in dry ingredient mixture until combined - do not overmix. Dough will be thick and sticky.
- Remove 1/2 C dough and place in dry ingredient bowl. Add 3 t Cinnamon and combine. To the other bowl of dough, fold in 1 t vanilla and 1/2 C dried cranberries.
- Alternately layer the two doughs in loaf pan, beginning with the cranberry/vanilla on bottom and ending with it on top. Drag a table knife throughout the dough to swirl.
- Place in oven for 60 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
- Allow to cool at least 30 minutes.
Optional Orange Glaze:
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together:
- 1-2 T fresh orange juice
- 1 t grated orange zest
- 1 C confectioners sugar
- Combine thoroughly and pour/spread over bread.