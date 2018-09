OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are battling a house fire in the northwest side.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the 14500 block of N. Hiwassee Road.

Fire crews said smoke and flames were visible.

UPDATE | 14500 Blk N. Hiwassee Rd | Firefighters are working quickly to get this fire under control. No hydrants in the area require use of our Heavy Tankers for water supply. – DM 6:29 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 10, 2018

No other details have been released at this time.