Fire crews extinguish house fire in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a house fire in south Oklahoma City Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area near S.E. 46th and Shields for a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the back of the home.

Neighbors told News 4 the residents of the home moved out a week ago, and the house was vacant.

Fire investigators determined there to be about $10,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.