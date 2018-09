× Kyler Murray Named Big 12 Offensive Player of Week

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Murray was 19-for-33 passing for 306 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed 10 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns in OU’s 49-21 win over UCLA.

The honor is Murray’s first for the Sooners.