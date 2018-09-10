Luther school board considering school resource officer

LUTHER, Okla. – Luther school board members will meet Monday to consider adding a school resource officer.

The meeting comes weeks after a student was stabbed at the high school on the first day of classes. Town officials, however, say they talked about adding a resource officer before the incident.

Luther Police Chief David Randall said the designated officer is already a police officer but would have go through the school resource officer academy. The town has already drafted a contract which was sent to the school district.

Chief Randall said the school district made a few changes, including pay and the officer’s duties. For example, he would not be responsible for enforcing school policies, such as dress code violations, just the law.

The officer would be assigned to all three campuses, making rounds at each.

Vanessa Hollis, a parent of two elementary school children, tells News 4 this is a step in the right direction.

“When I was in school, it was unheard of for school shootings. It was just very uncommon,” Hollis said. “People resolve their issues other ways versus lashing out and hurting people.”

She said she hopes the presence of a school resource officer will deter any violent incidents.

“I think kids will think twice before doing something like that at school, because they know somebody is there that’s going to stop them,” she said.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.