“Make Safe”operation a success on Slaughterville Road, Cleveland County officials say 

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A traffic initiative held during the month of July on Slaughterville Road in Cleveland County was a success, officials say.

Lt. Jeff Hixon was put in charge of a “Make Safe” traffic initiative after residents in south Cleveland County expressed concerns about the speed along the road between 108th Avenue to about 144th Avenue.

“During the time off this initiative, there was a lot of construction and one woman was almost hit,” Hixon said. “She was the initial person that called in and spoke to Chief Deputy Jose Chavez about the issue.”

Hixon says drivers traveling east or west did not realize the speeds slow down. He also says truck drivers hauling gravel and crushed concrete to and from the construction site there were not familiar with speed limits and found it hard to slow down with a full load.

The speed limit slows down around 120th because it’s a bad intersection and a convenience store is located there, according to Hixon.

“There were other complaints about traffic not slowing down in the general area, so we started doing a lot of patrol during high traffic times,” Hixon said.

The “Make Safe” operation started July 1 and ended on July 31, resulting in 106 traffic stops.

99 written warnings and five citations were issued. Two arrests were also made.

“We did statistics for the first half and the last half of the month,” Hixon said. “What we noticed is there were fewer stops in the last half of the month because they started slowing down and following the laws to come to complete stops.”

Hixon says they will continue to watch Slaughterville Road.

“It will be one of the areas we’ll continue to enforce,” Hixon said.