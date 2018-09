Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy sported an official's shirt at his weekly news conference on Monday in Stillwater, all to promote the Cowboys striping the stadium against Boise State this Saturday.

OSU will have alternating sections of fans wearing orange and white, as they've done in past years.

It's a big game for the Cowboys, as they face their first ranked opponent of the season.

Boise State is 17th in both major polls.