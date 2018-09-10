Neighbor reacts to homicide in Midwest City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A body has been found inside a Midwest City home, near Southwest 5th and Sooner Road. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police said, right now, no arrests have been made and the news is not putting neighbors at ease.

“That was very scary,” said Sandra Raven, a neighbor.

Raven woke up Monday morning to lights and sirens right down the street from her. But, she wasn't shocked to find out someone was killed.

"It doesn't surprise me because there has been unusual behavior up and down the street late at night,” she said.

However, Raven said it was pretty quiet Sunday night.

“I've never heard any commotion coming out of the house," she said.

This isn't the first time neighbors said they've had trouble on their street.

“A couple years ago, there was an individual going up and down the street stealing mail,” Raven said.

Ever since, Raven and some of her neighbors vowed to be on the lookout for each other.

“Very much so,” she said. “Especially, right next door and the ones across the street.”

But, Raven said the homicide makes her question just how safe she is.

“By any means, if anybody has any information, please,” she said. “Not only for my safety, but for the safety of everybody else. Please, come forward.”

Police aren't releasing any details, including if they have a suspect.

We do know no arrests have been made.