Oklahoma City police identify man found in crashed vehicle with gunshot wound

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified a man who was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head in north Oklahoma City last week.

Oklahoma City Police say they were called to the area near NW 91st and Hudson Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. on September 5 in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into a backyard.

26-year-old Stanley Lovett was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and appeared to have suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries Sunday night.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.