Oklahoma State Election Board launches new service allowing voters to update address, party affiliation online

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new service launched this week allows Oklahoma voters to update their address or party affiliation online.

The system went live Monday morning on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.

Voters who are already registered to vote may use the service to change their residential or mailing address within their current county. Voters may also update their party affiliation.

Address changes to a new county, name changes and new voter registrations will still require a completed paper form, which can be downloaded on the website.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of phase one of Oklahoma’s online voter registration project, the Online Voter Registration Update service,” said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax. “This new system provides a secure and convenient way for registered voters to update their address within the same county or change their party affiliation. Those wishing to make other changes to their voter registration or register to vote for the first time can do so by using a traditional voter registration application, which is available on the State Election Board website, county election board offices, tag agencies, and many other locations around Oklahoma.”

