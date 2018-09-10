Oklahoma teen recovering after breaking neck while doing trampoline tricks 

BETHANY, Okla. – 14-year-old Cole Hancock started doing tricks on the trampoline almost two years ago.

Learning from YouTubers and his friends, he was about ready to take it to the next level.

“He wanted to get into sponsorship and start doing competitions and events and stuff like that,” Jessica Hancock, Cole Hancock’s mother, said.

But, something happened August 18.

“He had just started jumping, a few minutes and I heard him say ‘Mom, can you come flip me over,’ and I had no idea what he was talking about,” Jessica said.

While doing a jump and spin, Cole landed on his head, fracturing part of his spine.

“I just laid there,” Cole told News 4.

Unable to move more than part of his arm, he was airlifted from their home in Dewey to a Tulsa hospital.

“Barely walk. Like, I couldn’t get out of bed by myself, like lean up and my right arm wasn’t that start. I couldn’t pick up a water bottle,” Cole said.

“We knew that it might not be good. We just prayed so hard from the very beginning and we had so many people praying for him,” Jessica said.

For weeks, Cole could barely move. After a 10-day stay in the hospital, he was sent to the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital.

“Three weeks later everything is moving,” Jessica said.

“To see how quickly it’s happened, that’s a really good sign,” Melanie Connel, physical therapist at Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, said.

On Wednesday, Cole will go back home to Dewey for at-home therapy.

He’s ready to get back to those closest to him.

“See friends and family,” Cole said.

During his stay at the hospital, well wishes from classmates helped in his recovery. Even his favorite YouTube star visited him.

“God has created a miracle and the power of prayer is just amazing,” Jessica said.

Cole hopes to get on a trampoline again one day. It just may not be like before, and his parents want to make sure he always has a buddy with him.