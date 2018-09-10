One man injured after shooting in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is injured after a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Officials responded to the area near SE 48th St. and S. Sooner Rd. Monday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police say a man was shot in the leg in what appeared to be a domestic incident. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man who pulled the trigger is also the person who called 911 to report the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.