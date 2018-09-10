Pawnee County man, teen missing since July are safe

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – The search for two missing men came to an end over the weekend.

Richard Garner and Jayton Zimmerman have been missing since July following a fishing trip. The men lost cellphone signal leaving Cleveland near Low Water Bridge.

KJRH reports that on Saturday, Wendy Zimmerman said her son, Jayton, returned home safely, and that Garner was also OK.

Jayton told his mom that he had been pulled over by police two weeks ago, but was not returned home.

Wendy did not say where her son and Garner had been.