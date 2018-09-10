Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar
Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Pawnee County man, teen missing since July are safe

Posted 6:57 am, September 10, 2018, by

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – The search for two missing men came to an end over the weekend.

Richard Garner and Jayton Zimmerman have been missing since July following a fishing trip. The men lost cellphone signal leaving Cleveland near Low Water Bridge.

Richard Garner

KJRH reports that on Saturday, Wendy Zimmerman said her son, Jayton, returned home safely, and that Garner was also OK.

Jayton Zimmerman

Jayton told his mom that he had been pulled over by police two weeks ago, but was not returned home.

Wendy did not say where her son and Garner had been.