PETA billboard in Edmond aiming to start dialog among families about going vegan 

EDMOND, Okla. – A new billboard in Edmond is catching the attention of many.

The billboard, from PETA, shows a chicken’s face next to the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT.”

PETA officials say they hope the billboard encourages children to ask their parents about going vegan.

“Children naturally have empathy for animals, so they’d be horrified to learn that gentle birds are mutilated and killed for scrambled eggs and chicken nuggets,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s billboard aims to start the school year off with a family dialog about preventing immense animal suffering by going vegan.”

PETA is also running the billboard in Alabama and North Dakota.