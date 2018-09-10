× Police investigate armed robbery at north Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after an armed robbery occurred at a north Oklahoma City convenience store.

Officials responded to the Circle K Shell station near N.W. 63rd and Broadway Extension early Monday morning for an armed robbery call.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and have not located the suspect.

They describe the suspect as a black male.

No one was injured during the incident.

Authorities have not released any other details at this time.