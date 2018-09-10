Police: Stillwater man arrested after trying to kill his girlfriend

STILLWATER, Okla. – A Stillwater man has been arrested after trying to kill his girlfriend, according to police.

The Stillwater Police Department said, around 2:40 p.m. last Monday, officers were sent to the Hampton Inn in the 700 block of E. Hall of Fame for a welfare check. There, they spoke with an employee who told them 36-year-old Robert Chipman had arrived at work acting odd.

Chipman was not wearing shoes at the time, so the employee gave him a ride home to get them. Once at the home, Chipman told his coworker he couldn’t go inside because he had strangled his girlfriend and thought she was dead.

That’s when SPD responded to the 800 block of South Leigh Street, conducting a welfare check on 35-year-old Kelli Buchanan. Officers found her in the hallway.

Police said Buchanan had been beaten and was badly injured. She was taken to the Stillwater Medical Center and later transferred to OU Medical Center.

Robert was then found at a nearby park and taken into custody. He told officers he had attempted to kill Buchanan by strangling her and beating her with a board.

According to SPD, Robert was arrested for assault with intent to kill. Meanwhile, he also had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear on a previous domestic assault and battery case.

Police said Buchanan is listed in critical condition. She has multiple facial fractures and internal injuries.

The case is still under investigation by SPD.