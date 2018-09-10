Retired Army National Guard pilot becomes first woman inducted into Oklahoma Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Army National Guard commissioned new officers over the weekend, along with honoring a past graduate.

On Sunday, five new officer candidates were commissioned. They also welcomed the first woman to the Officer Candidate School (OCS) Hall of Fame.

"As far as achievement, it means a lot," said Coby Whitaker, Army National Guard officer. "I'm the first one in my family and hopefully not the last. So, we'll see. But it just proves the hard work that we all put in and just the character and dedication of all the whole class."

They also inducted a retired officer into the Oklahoma OCS Hall of Fame.

Major Vicki Jones is the first female inducted. She was the first female helicopter pilot for the Oklahoma Army National Guard.

"I've had the opportunity to fly and learn from some of the very best pilots that Oklahoma has and that's the Vietnam pilots," she said.

Major Jones talked about one of her more memorable flights - having the opportunity to fly two Oklahoma medal of honor recipients, both World War II vets.

"Anytime I ran into Colonel Childers, he would say to me, 'there's my helicopter pilot.' What an honor that was," she said. "It was all my honor and it still is."

Jones graduated the state's OCS program in 1980.

Since its beginning in 1957, the Oklahoma National Guard OCS has graduated more than 2,100 officer candidates.