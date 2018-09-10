Reward being offered after registered service dog “violently killed” in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. – A reward is being offered in an animal cruelty case out of Atoka County after a registered service dog was “violently killed.”

On September 2, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., a suspect killed a registered service dog on the dog owner’s property in Atoka County.

The service dog, Brutus, was for four-year-old Jase Hawkins. Brutus saved Jase’s life two years ago when he stopped breathing during a seizure. Brutus started barking to alert Jase’s mother, Amber, who was able to save her son.

Amber says Brutus and Jase went everywhere together.

Brutus’ body was stolen from the property after the killing occurred.

According to Unchain OK, a community organization, “there is more than substantial evidence to document the dog was violently killed on the property. Some details were not included in the news release so as to not hinder the investigation.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of whoever killed Brutus. The reward is being offered by the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, a 501c3 nonprofit animal welfare organization.

Killing a dog is a felony violation of Oklahoma’s state law against animal cruelty and is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine per charge. Stealing the body is an additional charge.