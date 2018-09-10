These sisters bought a house in Guthrie, Oklahoma, not to live in, but to craft in.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA -- To make a quilt you need a lot of different pieces of fabric, needle and thread.

It helps if you have some friends close by for advice and just plain, good sense when the directions get too complicated.

You can find all this on the third floor of an old house in Guthrie, OK, purchased late last year by two crafty sisters, Kristy Saterlee and Becky Sellers.

In past years they've had a lot of these types of gatherings between friends where they might make quilts or some scrapbooking.

Crafting retreats are what they call them.

Kristy elaborates, "It's where people like to quilt, or scrapbook, or paint, or write."

Anyway, they used to struggle with scheduling actual places, so much that last summer they both decided to find their own place.

So when this 1894 place on East Warner came up, Kristy and Becky both knew it was perfect for what they had in mind.

"We saw it and fell in love," Kristy continues. "And here we are a little over a year later."

The first floor they converted to meeting spaces, eating and relaxing.

Becky says, "When people stay here, we provide all the meals."

The second floor sleeps twelve guests.

Think more slumber party than romantic retreat (just twin beds up here).

The third floor they made into a real crafters' paradise, a place to collaborate on projects, to get away from distractions.

"To just have some 'me time' with your friends," explains Saterlee.

They opened the seven10 Retreat in March of 2018.

So far all the different pieces of fabric on this big project are fitting together nicely.

The big quilt ready to hang out the third floor window is also proving fun to make.

For more information on the seven10 Crafters Retreat go to http://www.seven10create.com

http://www.seven10weddings.com

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram at seven10create.