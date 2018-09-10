Tulsa police investigating after teen shot in head

TULSA, Okla. – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the face in west Tulsa.

Police responded to a home near 49th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard around 11 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FOX 23 reports police are still investigating what led up to the incident, but say they are interviewing two people who were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Authorities have not released any other details.