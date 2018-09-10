UCO community showing support for football player who lost foot in train accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The University of Central Oklahoma community is showing love and support for a student and football player who lost his foot during a train accident over the weekend in downtown Oklahoma City.

"I thought it was pretty sad, what happened to him," said Jaylinn Richard, a UCO freshman.

UCO students were shocked to hear the news.

"There are students who've been saying they've been praying for him and just concerned for him and his family," said Ashley Hanson, a UCO senior.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

"Officers were responding to the area of SW 4th and EK Gaylord. This was in reference to a man who had been hit by a train," said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim, 20-year-old Derek Loccident, is a sophomore student and defensive back for the UCO football team.

"He apparently had tried to crawl underneath the train." Morgan said. "The train was stopped at the time and then started moving. Unfortunately, he lost his foot in the accident."

Police said Loccident was able to crawl a few feet away and found someone nearby to call 911.

Loccident was transported to the hospital.

"They later found his foot, and that was taken to the hospital as well," Morgan said.

UCO's head football coach, Nick Bobeck, released a statement, saying, in part: "The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows the he has our full support. We are here for him. It is important for his family to know that, too."

At this time, police don't know why he was trying to crawl under the train or if he was under the influence of alcohol.

Students are left with some questions but also hoping for a speedy recovery.

"I'm trying to figure out, like how he got run over a train with his foot, like what was happening, what was going on," Richard said.

"Hope he's able to recover fast and hopefully, maybe he'll be able to be back on the football field with a prosthetic foot, maybe," Hanson said.

According to police, Loccident is expected to survive.

The railway company, BNSF, is conducting their own investigation into the accident.