911 call released in train accident that injured University of Central Oklahoma football player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 911 call released Tuesday depicts the aftermath of a train accident where a college football player lost his foot.

Sometime before 3 a.m. Sunday, police say 20-year-old Derek Loccident was crawling under a stopped train when the train started to move.

"He apparently had tried to crawl underneath the train." said officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "The train was stopped at the time and then started moving. Unfortunately, he lost his foot in the accident."

Loccident is a sophomore at the University of Central Oklahoma and defensive back for their football team.

He was able to flag someone down who then called 911.

Caller (talking to Loccident): "Are you okay?" 911 dispatch: Oklahoma City 911. Caller: I need an ambulance. He's injured badly. 911 dispatch: Okay, how is he injured? Caller: He's missing a foot. 911 dispatch: Just stay on the line and let me get you over to the ambulance service, okay? Caller: Okay, try to hurry because it's bad. 911 dispatch: They are driving there right now. Just stay on the line, okay?

Loccident was taken to the hospital and officials say he is expected to survive.

"They later found his foot, and that was taken to the hospital as well," said Morgan.

UCO's head football coach, Nick Bobeck, released a statement, saying, in part: "The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows the he has our full support. We are here for him. It is important for his family to know that, too."

At this time, police don't know why he was trying to crawl under the train or if he was under the influence of alcohol.

The railway company, BNSF, is conducting their own investigation into the accident.