City ends lawsuit against U-Haul

OKLAHOMA CITY - The iconic Bricktown U-Haul building will live to see another day, this despite pending litigation against the owners from the city.

Oklahoma City council voted Tuesday to drop the eminent domain against the owners of the Bricktown U-Haul.

“Eminent domain is why we have straight roads, it`s a necessary power of the state to be able to take the land that it needs for a public use,” said Kevin Taylor.

Attorney Kevin Taylor doesn't represent the City or U-Haul in this case, but he has worked on his share of eminent domain lawsuits.

Taylor said in most cases they don't end like this one.

“Dismissal without prejudice just means that they`re not pursing the legal case anymore at this time, but they can always refile. So they can come right back to where they were when they ready to potentially go to a jury."

At the end of August, the city attorneys issued a dismissal without prejudice.

“It means probably the parties are looking at other options,” said Taylor.

It was back in October of last year when the city set its eyes on the U-Haul building so it can expand easy access of Oklahoma Avenue between OKC Boulevard and Reno Avenue.

The city agreed at that point to give the company $1 million to move its parking lot but U-Haul said it would cost nearly $5 million.

A settlement was never reached so the city took legal action hoping to obtain the property.

U-Haul V.P. Brett Hogan sent us this statement that reads,

"We are pleased with the city’s decision to dismiss its eminent domain case against U-Haul of Bricktown. This decision ensures that our Oklahoma City customers will continue to receive the same high level of convenience, care and service at our Bricktown store that they have come to expect since 1977. We respect the city’s wish to find another solution for the OKC Boulevard connector to Oklahoma Avenue, and we appreciate the city’s realization of how an eminent domain ruling would have adversely affected a longstanding local business. We look forward to continuing to meet the self-move and self-storage needs of the Bricktown community for many years to come."