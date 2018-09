Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's home game against 17th-ranked Boise State this Saturday at 2:30 pm will be something of a rare treat for Cowboys fans.

Since OSU joined the Big Eight Conference in 1960, OSU has hosted a non-conference opponent ranked as high as the Broncos are just three times.

The Cowboys beat #11 Houston in 1970, lost to #2 Arkansas in 1978, and beat #13 Georgia in 2009 in the other instances.

It's a definite opportunity early in the season to get a big win.