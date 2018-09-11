× First strong beer deliveries arrive in Oklahoma

The first deliveries of strong beer have arrived at distributors across the state for the October 1 law change.

Strong beer and new beer brands will be available cold in grocery, convenience, and liquor stores across the state on October 1.

The distributions laws changed September 1, so distributors and retailers could have strong beer available as soon as the first.

“As the new strong beer brands and varieties arrive in Oklahoma, Prohibition-era laws are officially on their way out,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “Soon, the way Oklahomans have been buying beer for the past 59 years will finally change, and Oklahomans will have more convenience and selection of the high-quality cold, strong beers that they have been demanding.”