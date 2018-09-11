× Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Warr Acres

WARR ACRES, Okla. – A traffic stop in Warr Acres ended in an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle near NW 36th and MacArthur.

When the vehicle stopped, a man got out with a gun, and at some point, an officer fired his gun.

The man was hit and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police say the man did undergo surgery.

Police tell News 4 a second person was in the vehicle and was taken in for questioning.

The officer who fired his gun was on patrol with his partner, but police say his partner did not fire his gun.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and have not released any other details.