Man arrested, accused of encouraging sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl, fellow church member

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man is accused of allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old girl at the church they attend.

Steven Ramon Mason, 47, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail Monday on one felony count of facilitating or encouraging sexual conduct with a minor. His bond was set at $20,000 and released after posting bail. Mason has not been formally charged in the case. No one answered the door at his listed address Tuesday evening.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the 15-year-old girl's mother grew concerned earlier after finding conversations between her daughter and a person listed as "Husband/best friend," and walked in to the Oklahoma City Police Department in June to file a report.

"Felt that her 15-year-old daughter was having a sexual relationship, or some sort of relationship with a 47-year-old male that she had met through the church," said Capt. Bo Mathews.

Court documents say the mother -- while searching her daughter's phone -- found Snapchats that included inappropriate conversations between her daughter and Mason, as well as pictures including "one picture of them together was taken at my house," the mother told police.

Another message, saved by the mother, read "Can't wait TO THROW OUR Relationship in her face three years from now (sic)."

In the arrest warrant, the mother told police Mason was a youth pastor. Faith Memorial Baptist Church Rev. John Peoples said Mason is not, but is a member.

The girl denied having sexual contact with Mason, but said he had given her an extra cell phone in case her mother took her cell phone away. When her mother questioned her about Mason, the girl told police she destroyed the phone. When asked why, the girl told police "Because I knew my mom would want to search through the phone."