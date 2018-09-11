Man injured after officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One man was shot and is recovering after an officer-involved shooting near NW 36th and MacArthur.

It happened late Monday night around 11:30 p.m. at the corner of NW 36th and St. Charles, near Warr Acres.

"We heard a couple gunshots," said Nicholas Adcock.

Adcock said he heard the gunshots just a few feet away from his bedroom.

"We could see the flashing through the window. You know, if we hear gunshots over here, I just try to stay inside and stay out of it you know," Adcock said.

It all started with a routine traffic stop, according to police.

"Late last night, about 11:30, OKC officers conducted a traffic stop at NW 36th and St. Charles. During this traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle," Captain Bo Matthews said.

Matthews said the driver, Kevin Kindred, was holding a gun.

"Officers yelled at the person to get on the ground," Matthews said.

When Kindred wouldn't comply with the officers commands, Matthews said an officer fired his weapon.

"The officer shot the suspect. There is a handgun at the scene, dropped by the suspect after he got shot," Matthews said.

Adcock said the incident is not a usual occurrence for the neighborhood.

"For the most part, it's pretty nice over here. That was pretty wild last night but, other than that, it's pretty good," Adcock said.

The officer who fired his weapon, Sgt. Charles McMackin, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Kindred was in surgery overnight. No word on the extent of his injuries at this time.

Kindred has spent time in prison in years past for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.