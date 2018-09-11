Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 causes traffic delays
OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to the scene of multi-vehicle accident on I-35 Tuesday morning.
Officials are on I-35 northbound at SE 89th St. where multiple vehicles crashed, including an overturned truck.
HAZMAT crews responded to the scene for a diesel leak.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
It is unknown if there are any injuries.
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 11, 2018