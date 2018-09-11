Norman Asks for Scooters to be Removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN - A lot of cities across the country and here in Oklahoma have been struggling with exactly what to do with dockless, motorized scooters. Bird Scooters have been in Norman for over a month...Wednesday night, Normanites might have to quit cold turkey.

Being a college town the Bird scooters are popular in Norman. City officials estimate as many as 50 to 100 are in town at any given time, but now the motorized scooters are starting to cause problems.

"We began receiving some complaints for a safety perspective, " says Terry Floyd of the City of Norman.

Officials say the scooters can cause problems for those with disabilities by getting in their way on sidewalks. On Monday, the City sent a formal letter to Bird asking them to voluntarily remove all scooters from Norman by Wednesday 10 p.m.

"We`ve reached out to them to begin the process of getting this revocable license,"said Floyd.

Bird has been operating without a permit in town since they were first introduced. Norman officials want them to apply for a temporary permit.

"This revocable license will be important for our city to have them locate in the right of way," said Floyd.

The license will also cover both sides so that more detailed negotiations can take place about long term plans for the scooters. Officials saying they don't want the scooters gone, they just want to have more control and regulations on how they are used.

"This is a new mode of transportation for people its new for us its new for a lot of cities," said Floyd.

News Four reached out to Bird for a response on the Norman situation. Our emails were not return when this story went to print.