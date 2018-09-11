× Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief on standby to assist with Hurricane Florence recovery

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Hurricane Florence approaches landfall, the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief says they’re on standby to assist with recovery efforts.

Hurricane Florence is project to make landfall on Thursday.

“We are putting disaster relief teams on alert for ‘possible’ deployment as early as next Saturday morning,” said Don Williams, state director for Oklahoma Baptist DR.

Starting September 18, one associational kitchen will be on standby with 20 trained and equipped Oklahoma Baptist DR volunteers. The kitchen has the capability to produce 8,000-10,000 meals per day for seven days.

And, two chainsaw teams and one mud-out team will be prepared to serve, with follow-up teams ready to relieve each initial team.

“This is disaster preparation, so things will begin to change as the weather situation draws nearer. Yet we are ready and willing to serve our neighbors in need and are praying for everyone impacted by this,” Williams said.

