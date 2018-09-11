Oklahoma college mourning loss of freshman football player who died from car accident injuries 

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A college in southwest Oklahoma is mourning the loss of one of their football players who died from injuries he sustained in a crash.

Officials at Southwestern Oklahoma State University say Jake Simmons, a freshman and member of the university’s football team, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a car accident on August 26.

“On behalf of Southwestern Oklahoma State University, I express our deepest condolences to the family of Jake Simmons as we all mourn his loss,” SWOSU President Randy Beutler said. “We ask that the entire Bulldog Family continue to lift up his family and friends in this difficult time.”

Simmons, from Norman, signed to play football at SWOSU in February.

“Although I never had the opportunity to meet Jake, I know our coaches were excited to have him on the team as a student-athlete, but he was also a person of great character,” SWOSU Athletic Director Todd Thurman. “Our thoughts go out to his family during this most difficult time.”

Funeral services for Simmons will be held on September 14 at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Church in Norman.

“Jake Simmons was a great young man who we were excited to have join our program,” SWOSU Head Football Coach Chet Pobolish said. “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Jake’s family and friends at this time.”