Oklahoma elementary student diagnosed with viral meningitis

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – Officials at an elementary school in northeast Oklahoma say one of their students was diagnosed with viral meningitis.

According to a letter sent to parents, the student attends Herald Elementary in Collinsville, FOX 23 reports.

The letter says the classroom was cleaned over the weekend with hospital grade disinfectant.

“We feel certain that our health team has addressed the issue with the utmost care and concern so that as parents you will feel safe and comfortable sending your student to school,” the letter reads.

A fact sheet about viral meningitis was included the in letter.