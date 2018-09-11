Oklahoma family still searching for answers, offering reward in loved one’s death

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – A family in south Oklahoma is offering a reward to anyone with information that would lead to an arrest in their loved one’s death.

On New Years day this year, Justin Ned, 26, was last seen walking down Paul Street in Springer, after riding in a car with his sister and friend, according to KXII.

About a month later, Ned’s body was found off of Highway 53.

“Life has been so much harder to try to figure out why we don’t have him anymore,” said Ned’s mother, Penny Sloan. ” If there’s people out there that are responsible for his death, I need to know, I need that closure.”

His body was found about 600 yards away from where he was last seen, according to Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant.

No arrests have been made in the case.

And because it is still under investigation, authorities aren’t releasing many details.

“We’ve checked on several leads and we have been able to narrow down several of those leads but have not found the actual cause or anything like that – who was involved with it,” Bryant said.

Now, Sloan is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that would lead to an arrest, hoping unanswered questions are answered for her and Ned’s five-year-old son.

“I think Justin was on a path to do better which gives me peace. He did struggle in years past,” Sloan said. “There was so many unanswered questions about the whole circumstances leading up to his death – how he was found, where he was found and why.”

She’s says she just wants justice for her son and will not give up.

“We want justice for Justin and I believe it’s out there and I’m going to keep finding it,” she said.

If you have any information, call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 223-6014.