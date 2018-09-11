× Oklahoma man on death row seeks new trial

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma man sentenced to death in 1999 for killing an Arkansas family in a plot to set up a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest wants a new trial.

Danny Lee’s attorneys say in documents filed Monday in Little Rock federal court that prosecutors illegally failed to tell defense attorneys that a witness who testified that Lee admitted to the murders also told investigators he believed Lee was lying.

Danny Lee was convicted of murder in the aid of racketeering for killing Bill Mueller, Nancy Mueller and 8-year-old Sarah Powell in 1996.

Authorities say the pair used a stun gun on the victims, placed plastic trash bags over their heads and sealed the bags with duct tape to suffocate the family.

Officials say the men then taped rocks to the bodies and dropped them in a nearby bayou.

Prosecutors say Lee and another man stole guns and $50,000 from the family’s home as part of a conspiracy to overthrow the federal government and create a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.

His attorneys say that he is facing an execution for evidence of future crimes that he never committed.