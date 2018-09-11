× Oklahoma OG&E crews head to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Florence recovery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews with OG&E in Oklahoma will head to East Coat to assist with Hurricane Florence recovery.

More than 30 OG&E trucks carrying 72 crew members will leave Oklahoma City Tuesday morning to head to Raleigh, North Carolina, in preparation of damage expected due to the hurricane.

OG&E was requested by Duke Energy.

Crews will arrive at their designated staging area in North Carolina by Wednesday evening.