Oklahoma residents await medical pot regulations

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma residents looking to invest in the state’s upcoming medical marijuana industry are anxiously awaiting the passage of business regulations.

The Tulsa World reports the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has received nearly 1,300 business licenses as of Sept. 5. The applications include 452 for dispensary, 662 for cultivation and 184 for processing.

Would-be business owners and startup companies want to get an early foothold in the medical marijuana industry. That means investing in groundwork and business plans despite no state standards set in stone yet.

The authority is looking at proposed medical marijuana business regulations, but nothing can be finalized without approval from the full Legislature, which isn’t currently in session. Some cannabis advocates are pushing for a special legislative session so lawmakers can work on the issue sooner.