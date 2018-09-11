Police identify body found inside Midwest City home

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City police have identified a body found inside a home over the weekend.

Police say the body of 53-year-old Cynthia Griffin was found late Sunday evening inside a home near SW 5th and Sooner Road. Officials are investigating her death as a homicide.

Right now, no arrests have been made, but police say a person of interest has been identified.

Officials are not releasing any other details at this time about the person of interest due to the ongoing of collecting evidence and not compromising the investigation.

Investigators say they expect to release more details sometime this week.